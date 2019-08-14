भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळ आलीये : इम्रान खान
भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळ आली आहे. युद्धासाठी आम्ही सज्ज आहोत.
- इम्रान खान, पंतप्रधान, पाकिस्तान.
इस्लामाबाद : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या सरकारने जम्मू-काश्मीरातील कलम 370 रद्द केल्यानंतर पाकिस्तानने संतप्त प्रतिक्रिया दिली आहे. 'भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळी आली आहे', असे पाकिस्तानचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांनी सांगितले.
कलम 370 रद्द केल्यानंतर पाकिस्तानकडून काही प्रतिक्रिया येत आहेत. त्यानंतर आता इम्रान खान यांनी यावर वक्तव्य केले आहे. भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळ आली आहे. युद्धासाठी आम्ही सज्ज आहोत. तसेच काश्मीरप्रश्न काँग्रेस नेतेही यावर भाष्य करत आहे, असेही ते म्हणाले.
Judges are afraid in India, media is curbed, opposition members are afraid to speak up of an alternative discourse in parliament :: @ImranKhanPTI #PakistanStandsWithKashmir
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 14, 2019
Hitler had arrogance and Modi’s arrogance is no different. But history has shown that Hitler was destroyed, Napoleon was destroyed. War is never the solution; it leads to multiple other conflicts :: @ImranKhanPTI #PakistanStandsWithKashmir
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 14, 2019
Does the United Nations only work when the powerful make a decision? Does it not stand up when the weak are oppressed. I say to the @UN that over a billion Muslims have their eyes on you right now :: @ImranKhanPTI #PakistanStandsWithKashmir
— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 14, 2019
स्पष्ट, नेमक्या आणि विश्वासार्ह बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी 'सकाळ'चे मोबाईल अॅप डाऊनलोड करा