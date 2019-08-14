भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळ आलीये : इम्रान खान

  1. Home
भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळ आली आहे. युद्धासाठी आम्ही सज्ज आहोत. 

- इम्रान खान, पंतप्रधान, पाकिस्तान.

इस्लामाबाद : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या सरकारने जम्मू-काश्मीरातील कलम 370 रद्द केल्यानंतर पाकिस्तानने संतप्त प्रतिक्रिया दिली आहे. 'भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळी आली आहे', असे पाकिस्तानचे पंतप्रधान इम्रान खान यांनी सांगितले.

कलम 370 रद्द केल्यानंतर पाकिस्तानकडून काही प्रतिक्रिया येत आहेत. त्यानंतर आता इम्रान खान यांनी यावर वक्तव्य केले आहे. भारताला आता धडा शिकविण्याची वेळ आली आहे. युद्धासाठी आम्ही सज्ज आहोत. तसेच काश्मीरप्रश्न काँग्रेस नेतेही यावर भाष्य करत आहे, असेही ते म्हणाले. 

 


