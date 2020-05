Big Breking : पाकिस्तानात मोठा विमान अपघात : कराची विमानतळावर विमान कोसळले

BREAKING: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft has crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport. PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight, A-320, was carrying 90 passengers and was flying from Lahore to Karachi. Footage showed plumes of smoke rising from the site of the crash. Ambulances and rescue officials arrived at the scene to help residents. #DawnToday

A post shared by Dawn Today (@dawn.today) on May 22, 2020 at 3:20am PDT