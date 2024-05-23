ग्लोबल

UK Election: ऋषी सुनक यांनी निवडणुकीची घोषणा करून घेतली 'रिस्क'; सत्तेत येणं किती आव्हानात्मक? जाणून घ्या

Rishi Sunak has called a surprise general election for 4 July: ब्रिटिशचे पंतप्रधान ऋषी सुनक यांनी बुधवारी सार्वत्रिक निवडणुकीची घोषणा केली आहे. यूकेमध्ये ४ जूलै रोजी निवडणुका होणार आहेत
कार्तिक पुजारी

लंडन- ब्रिटिशचे पंतप्रधान ऋषी सुनक यांनी बुधवारी सार्वत्रिक निवडणुकीची घोषणा केली आहे. यूकेमध्ये ४ जूलै रोजी निवडणुका होणार आहेत. गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून निवडणुकांच्या तारखेबाबत चर्चा होत होती. त्यानंतर आपल्या कार्यालयाबाहेर घेतलेल्या पत्रकार परिषदेत त्यांनी तारीख जाहीर केली. काही लोकांच्या अपेक्षेपेक्षा लवकर निवडणुका होणार आहेत, असंही ते म्हणाले.

