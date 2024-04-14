ग्लोबल
सरबजीत सिंहांच्या मारेकऱ्याचा झाला खात्मा; लाहोरमध्ये अज्ञात हल्लेखोरांनी गोळ्या घालून संपवलं
Sarabjit Singh killer killed: लाहोरमध्ये अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अमीर सरफराज यांची हत्या करण्यात आली आहे. मिळालेल्या माहितीनुसार, काही अज्ञात हल्लेखोरांनी गोळी मारुन त्याची हत्या केली आहे.
इस्लामाबाद- लाहोरमध्ये अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन अमीर सरफराज यांची हत्या करण्यात आली आहे. मिळालेल्या माहितीनुसार, काही अज्ञात हल्लेखोरांनी गोळी मारुन त्याची हत्या केली आहे. विशेष म्हणजे याच अमीर सरफराजने आयएसआयच्या इशाऱ्यानुसार पाकिस्तानच्या तुरुंगात कैद असलेला भारतीय नागरिक सरबजीत सिंग यांची हत्या केली होती.(Sarabjit Singh killer killed Shot dead by unknown persons in Lahore pakistan news)
