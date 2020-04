आफ्रिदीने मानले युवराज, हरभजनचे आभार, कारण...

Day 10 of the ration drive highlights @safridifoundation assurance of providing support to all those in need, without any discrimination, of creed, race, religion or ethnicity. As the struggling minorities of our nation need our help now the most in this #Covid19 pandemic. Ration bags were distributed amongst the Hindu & Christian communities in Chenesar Goth & Janjeo Town, Karachi. Truly ensuring #HopeNotOut for all! Urging everyone #Stayhometosavelives & #DonateKaroNa to the cause!

A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial) on Mar 31, 2020 at 4:31am PDT