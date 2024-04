Candidates Chess : गुकेशने अव्वल मानांकित फॅबियानोला रोखले, मात्र गुजराथीचा सलग दुसरा पराभव

🇺🇸 Fabiano Caruana and 🇮🇳 Gukesh D maintain their level scores against each other in classical chess, settling for another draw after fighting it out in a queen endgame, concluding the game after 74 moves.

