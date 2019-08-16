देश विदेशातील खेळाडू व्हिबी चंद्रशेखरांच्या आत्महत्येने हादरले
चंद्रशेखर यांनी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्जचे मॅनेजर, तामिळनाडूचे प्रशिक्षक म्हणून त्यांनी काम पाहिले होते. त्यांच्या आत्महत्येच्या वृत्ताने देशातीलच नाही तर परदेशातील क्रिकेटपटूहा हादरले आहेत. सर्वांनी ट्विटरवर त्यांना श्रद्धांजली देत आपल्या भावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत.
चेन्नई : एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट खेळलेले क्रिकेटपटू आणि समालोचक व्हि. बी. चंद्रशेखर (वय 57) यांचे हृदय विकाराच्या धक्क्याने गुरुवारी रात्री आकस्मिक निधन झाले. मात्र, पोलिसांनी आता त्यांनी आत्महत्या केल्याचे स्पषट केल्याने या प्रकरणाला वेगळे वळण मिळाले आहे. चेन्नईतील त्यांच्या राहत्या घरी त्यांनी आत्महत्या केल्याचे पोलिसांनी स्पष्ट केले आहे. त्यांचा मृतदेह बेडरुमच्या फॅनला लटकलेल्या अवस्थेत सापडला.
''चंद्रशेखर यांच्या पत्नीने बेडरुमचे दार वाजवले होते मात्र, आतून काहीच प्रतिसाद न आल्याने तिने खिडकीचा वापर केला असता त्यांना त्यांचा मृतदेह फॅनला लटकलेला आढळला,'' असे पोलिस अधिकारी मुरुगन यांना एका इंग्रजी वृत्तपत्राशी बोलताना सांगितले.
Terrible news...VB...too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2019
Vb sir .. #rip
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) August 15, 2019
Sad day and a big loss to the cricket family. Rest In Peace VB. https://t.co/4KSlDduA9V
— Stephen Fleming (@SPFleming7) August 16, 2019
Shocked to hear the news of the passing of former Indian Cricketer VB Chandrasekhar...soo knowledgebale , calm and had such a great sense of humor. In fact we were having a few laughs on Monday in Tirunelveli #tnpl. #Sad Rest in peace VB bro !!!
— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) August 16, 2019
Shocking news..can’t believe VB Sir is no more...#rip
— parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 16, 2019
Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrasekhar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP.
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2019
Very sad to hear the news of VB Chanderasekar passing away. He was supposed to work the @TNPremierLeague final tonight. Sad times at Chepauk this evening
— Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 15, 2019
Shocked! to hear about #VBChandrasekhar sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. #OmShanti
— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 15, 2019
Awful news! VB was a gracious and beautiful man. https://t.co/IpalQGItjD
— Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) August 15, 2019
Wittiest Indian cricket team selector I have known VB Chandrasekar sir left us too soon #RIP #greatman
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2019
Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019
Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose condolences to the family @CSKFansOfficial @ChennaiIPL @BCCI
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2019
