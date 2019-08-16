  1. Home
देश विदेशातील खेळाडू व्हिबी चंद्रशेखरांच्या आत्महत्येने हादरले

वृत्तसंस्था
11.48 AM

चंद्रशेखर यांनी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्जचे मॅनेजर, तामिळनाडूचे प्रशिक्षक म्हणून त्यांनी काम पाहिले होते. त्यांच्या आत्महत्येच्या वृत्ताने देशातीलच नाही तर परदेशातील क्रिकेटपटूहा हादरले आहेत. सर्वांनी ट्विटरवर त्यांना श्रद्धांजली देत आपल्या भावना व्यक्त केल्या आहेत. 

चेन्नई : एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट खेळलेले क्रिकेटपटू आणि समालोचक व्हि. बी. चंद्रशेखर (वय 57) यांचे हृदय विकाराच्या धक्क्याने गुरुवारी रात्री आकस्मिक निधन झाले. मात्र, पोलिसांनी आता त्यांनी आत्महत्या केल्याचे स्पषट केल्याने या प्रकरणाला वेगळे वळण मिळाले आहे. चेन्नईतील त्यांच्या राहत्या घरी त्यांनी आत्महत्या केल्याचे पोलिसांनी स्पष्ट केले आहे. त्यांचा मृतदेह बेडरुमच्या फॅनला लटकलेल्या अवस्थेत सापडला. 

''चंद्रशेखर यांच्या पत्नीने बेडरुमचे दार वाजवले होते मात्र, आतून काहीच प्रतिसाद न आल्याने तिने खिडकीचा वापर केला असता त्यांना त्यांचा मृतदेह फॅनला लटकलेला आढळला,'' असे पोलिस अधिकारी मुरुगन यांना एका इंग्रजी वृत्तपत्राशी बोलताना सांगितले. 

Web Title: Cricket Fraternity Shocked As VB Chandrasekhar Commits Suicide

