Afghanistan Cricket: अफगाणिस्तानच्या यशात भारताचाही हातभार! बीसीसीआयची पडद्यामागून अशीही मदत

𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 - 𝐀𝐅𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐍 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐌 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐒!!! 🙌#AfghanAtalan have successfully defended their total and have won the game by 8 runs (DLS) to make it to the Semi-Finals of the #T20WorldCup for the 1st time in their history. 👊🤩#AFGvBAN pic.twitter.com/isn1j9zub9