Women's Asia Cup 2024: भारत-पाकिस्तान पुन्हा येणार आमने-सामने! आशिया कपच्या शेड्युलची झाली घोषणा

Here is the updated schedule for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024. Brace yourselves for an action-packed tournament featuring the top 8 women's cricket teams in Asia. Mark your calendars, as it is going to kick off on July 19th, 2024, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka!#WomensAsiaCup2024 #ACC pic.twitter.com/GGBITRFCIv