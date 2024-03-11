क्रिकेट

Mohammed Shami : मोहम्मद शमी टी 20 वर्ल्डकप खेळणा की नाही... जय शहांनी दिली मोठी अपडेट

Mohammed Shami Will Not Play ICC T20 World Cup 2024 : बीसीसीआय सचिव जय शहा यांनी मोहम्मद शमीच्या आयसीसी टी 20 वर्ल्डकप खेळण्याबाबत मोठी अपडेट दिली आहे. वेस्ट इंडीज आणि अमेरिकेत येत्या जून महिन्यापासून सुरू होणाऱ्या टी 20 वर्ल्डकपमध्ये मोहम्मद शमी खेळणार नाहीये. याबाबतची माहिती खुद्द जय शहा यांनी दिली आहे. नुकतेच मोहम्मद शमीच्या घोट्यावर शस्त्रक्रिया करण्यात आली आहे.

