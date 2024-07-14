क्रिकेट

IND vs ZIM, 5th T20I: सॅमसनचं झुंझार अर्धशतक अन् दुबेची तुफानी फटकेबाजी, भारताचं झिम्बाब्वेसमोर विजयासाठी 168 धावांचं लक्ष्य

India vs Zimbabwe: टी२० मालिकेतील शेवटच्या सामन्यात भारताची फलंदाजी अडखळली असताना संजू सॅमसनने चांगली झुंज देत अर्धशतक झळकावले.
India vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I: झिम्बाब्वे विरुद्ध भारत संघात टी२० मालिकेतील पाचवा आणि अखेरचा सामना रविवारी (१४ जुलै) हरारे येथे होत आहे. या स्पर्धेत भारतीय संघाने झिम्बाब्वेसमोर विजयासाठी धावांचे लक्ष्य ठेवले आहे.

या सामन्यात भारतीय संघाने प्रथम फलंदाजी करताना २० षटकात 6 बाद 167 धावा केल्या. भारताकडून संजू सॅमसनने अर्धशतकी खेळी केली.

