India at Paralympic 2024 : क्लब थ्रोमध्ये भारताचेच वर्चस्व! धरमवीरला सुवर्ण, तर प्रणवला रौप्य पदकाला गवसणी

🇮🇳🥇 𝗗𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗦 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗘! A terrific effort from Dharambir Nain to emerge triumphant and claim the gold medal. This is also India's first Paralympic gold in the club throw event.



👉 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 @sportwalkmedia 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲… pic.twitter.com/1y823rscU3