Dipa Karmakar: बंदीनंतर पुनरागमन करत दीपाची ऐतिहासिक कामगिरी, 'असा' पराक्रम करणारी पहिलीच भारतीय जिम्नॅस्ट

History created at The Asian Gymnastics Championship 🇺🇿🥳



Dipa Karmakar becomes the 1⃣st 🇮🇳 gymnast to win🥇at this prestigious championship, topping the podium in women's vault.



Earlier, her best performance at the event was when she gave us a🥉in 2015!



