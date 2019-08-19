भारताच्या नव्या पाकिस्तानी जावयाचे दुबईत फोटोशूट

पाकिस्तानचा वेगवान गोलंदाज हसन अली आणि हरियाणातील शामिया खान हे दोघेही विवाहबंधनात अडकणार आहेत. त्यापूर्वी त्यांनी दुबईमध्ये खास फोटोशूट केले आहे. या फोटोशूटमधील फोटो आता सोशल मीडियावर खूप व्हायरल होत आहेत.
दुबई : पाकिस्तानचा वेगवान गोलंदाज हसन अली आणि हरियाणातील शामिया खान हे दोघेही विवाहबंधनात अडकणार आहेत. त्यापूर्वी त्यांनी दुबईमध्ये खास फोटोशूट केले आहे. या फोटोशूटमधील फोटो आता सोशल मीडियावर खूप व्हायरल होत आहेत.
पाकिस्तानच्या पंजाब प्रांतात जन्माला आलेला हसन अली आणि हरियाणाची निवासी शामिया यांचा विवाह दुबईच्या एटलांटिस पाम जुबेरा पार्क हॉटेलमध्ये होणार आहे. हसन अलीनं 2013मध्ये स्थानिक क्रिकेट खेळण्यास सुरुवात केली. त्यानंर 2016मध्ये पाकिस्तानकडून एकदिवसीय क्रिकेटमध्ये पदार्पण केले. 2017च्या चॅम्पियन ट्रॉफी संघातही त्याला समावेश करण्यात आला होता. हसन अलीच्या नावावर 50 एकदिवसीय विकेट आहेत. हसन अली शेवटचा सामना वर्ल्ड कपमध्ये भारताविरोधात खेळला होता.
शामिया परिवारातील 10 सदस्य 17 ऑगस्टला दुबईला रवाना होणार आहेत. "मुलीचे लग्न तर करायचे आहे. मग मुलगा भारताचा असो किंवा पाकिस्तानचा, याचा काही फरक पडत नाही. फाळणीनंतर आमचे नातेवाईक पाकिस्तानात गेले," असे मत शामियाचे वडील, लियाकत अलींने व्यक्त केले होते.