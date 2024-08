Paris Olympic 2024: भारतीय हॉकी संघ सेमीफायनल हरला, पण मेडलच्या आशा कायम; कधी होणार ब्राँझसाठीचा सामना?

It's a little dejected feeling but our boys will get up again and will go all out against Spain in the Bronze medal match on Thursday.



Here are some glimpses from tonight's game. #Hockey #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #WinItForSreejesh#Paris2024 #INDvsGER

.

.

.

.@CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/5vo94tmlJ4