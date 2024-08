🇮🇳 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗔𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲! A superb effort from Avinash Sable in the men's 3000m steeplechase event to finish in the top 5 in his heat and secure his spot in the final.



🏃 He finished at 5th with a timing of 8:15.43.



⏰ He… pic.twitter.com/HHueUZNI3d