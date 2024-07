Paris Olympic 2024: महाराष्ट्राच्या लेकाची शान! स्वप्नील कुसळे अचूक 'लक्ष्य' भेदून फायनलमध्ये, पदकासाठी खेळणार

🇮🇳 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗯 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗦𝘄𝗮𝗽𝗻𝗶𝗹 𝗞𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲! Swapnil Kusale advances to the final in the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event as he finished at 7th with a score of 590-38x. Can we expect another medal from India?



⏰ The final will take place on the 1st of August at 01:00pm… pic.twitter.com/FyyKAGOrni