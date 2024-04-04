IPL

IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS Live Score : दोन्ही संघाच्या प्लेइंग इलेव्हनमध्ये होणार बदल... जाणून घ्या किती वाजता होणार नाणेफेक?

Gujarat Giants vs Punjab Kings Scorecard Updates News : आयपीएल 2024 चा सतरावा सामना गुजरात टायटन्स आणि पंजाब किंग्ज यांच्यात अहमदाबादच्या नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियमवर खेळला जात आहे.
IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS Live Score : दोन्ही संघाच्या प्लेइंग इलेव्हनमध्ये होणार बदल ?

या सामन्यात गुजरात संघाच्या प्लेइंग इलेव्हनमध्ये बदल होण्याची शक्यता कमी आहे. मात्र पंजाब किंग्ज गुजरातविरुद्धच्या सामन्यासाठी संघ प्लेइंग इलेव्हनमध्ये बदल करू शकतो. लियाम लिव्हिंगस्टोनला ब्रेक दिला जाऊ शकतो. शिखर धवनच्या नेतृत्वाखालील पंजाब संघासाठी सॅम करन या सामन्यात गेम चेंजर ठरू शकतो.

IPL 2024 GT vs PBKS Live Score : किती वाजता होणार नाणेफेक?

आज गुजरात टायटन्स (GT) आणि पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) यांच्यात खेळला जाणारा सामना अहमदाबादच्या नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियमवर संध्याकाळी 7.30 वाजल्यापासून सुरू होईल. नाणेफेक संध्याकाळी 7 वाजता होणार आहे. (Time for the toss)

IPL 2024 Gujarat Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Scorecard : आयपीएल 2024 चा सतरावा सामना गुजरात टायटन्स आणि पंजाब किंग्ज यांच्यात अहमदाबादच्या नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियमवर खेळला जात आहे.

या हंगामात गुजरातने आतापर्यंत 3 सामने खेळले असून 2 सामने जिंकले आहेत. तर पंजाबने 3 पैकी एक सामना जिंकला आहे. त्यामुळे गुजरात आणि पंजाब यांच्यात चुरशीची स्पर्धा पाहायला मिळणार आहे.

