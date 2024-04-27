IPL 2024 LSG vs RR Live Score : एक विजय अन् संजूच्या संघाची प्लेऑफमध्ये होणार एन्ट्री की KL राहुल घेणार बदला?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Updates : आयपीएल 2024 मध्ये शनिवारी दोन सामन्याचा धमाका पाहिला मिळणार आहे. दिवसाचा दुसरा सामना लखनौ सुपर जायंट्स आणि राजस्थान रॉयल्स यांच्यात लखनौच्या एकना स्टेडियमवर खेळला जात आहे.
आणखी एक विजय आरआरला प्लेऑफमध्ये स्थान मिळवून देऊ शकतो. संघाने 8 पैकी 7 सामने जिंकले असून अव्वल स्थानावर आहे. याशिवाय एलएसजीने 8 सामने खेळले असून 5 जिंकले आहेत. या हंगामाततील चौथ्या सामन्यात दोन्ही संघ आमनेसामने आले तेव्हा राजस्थानने लखनौचा 20 धावांनी पराभव केला. अशा स्थितीत एलएसजीला मागील पराभवाचा बदला घेण्याची संधी आहे.
