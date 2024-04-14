IPL

MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024 : मुंबईचे 'हे' 4 खेळाडूं चेन्नईकडून खेळणार... कोण पडणार कोणावर भारी?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Scorecard IPL 2024 : मुंबई इंडियन्स आणि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज यांच्यात सामना खेळला जात आहे... जो मुंबईतील वानखेडे स्टेडियमवर रंगला आहे...
खरं तर, देशांतर्गत क्रिकेटमध्ये मुंबईकडून खेळणारे शिवम दुबे, अजिंक्य रहाणे, तुषार देशपांडे आणि शार्दुल ठाकूर हे आयपीएलमधील चेन्नई सुपर किंग्जच्या संघात आहेत. या खेळाडूंना आज सीएसकेच्या प्लेइंग 11 मध्ये स्थान मिळणार हे जवळपास निश्चित झाले आहे.

गेल्या सामन्यातही हे खेळाडू चेन्नईच्या प्लेइंग 11 चा भाग होते. चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज सध्या दुखापतींशी झुंजत आहे. संघाचे वेगवान गोलंदाज मथिसा पाथिराना आणि दीपक चहर जखमी झाले आहेत.

MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024 : दोन्ही संघांचे हेड टू हेड रेकॉर्ड

मुंबई इंडियन्स आणि चॅम्पियन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स हे आयपीएलच्या इतिहासातील सर्वात यशस्वी संघ आहेत. दोघांच्या नावावर 5-5 ट्रॉफी जिंकण्याचा विक्रम आहे. आयपीएलच्या इतिहासात दोन्ही संघांमध्ये एकूण 36 सामने खेळले गेले आहेत. ज्यामध्ये 20 सामने मुंबई इंडियन्सच्या नावावर आहेत. त्याचवेळी चेन्नईने 16 विजय मिळवले आहेत.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Scorecard IPL 2024 : आयपीएल 2024 मध्ये आज 14 एप्रिल रोजी डबल हेडर खेळला जात आहे. त्यातील दुसरा सामना मुंबई इंडियन्स आणि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज खेळला जात आहे. जो मुंबईतील वानखेडे स्टेडियमवर रंगला आहे.

सलग दोन सामने जिंकल्यानंतर मुंबईचा नजरा तिसऱ्या विजयाकडे आहे. त्याच वेळी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज संघ पाच सामन्यांत तीन विजयांसह गुणतालिकेत तिसऱ्या स्थानावर कायम आहे. अशा परिस्थितीत हा सामना खूपच रोमांचक होणार आहे.

