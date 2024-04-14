MI vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024 : मुंबईचे 'हे' 4 खेळाडूं चेन्नईकडून खेळणार... कोण पडणार कोणावर भारी?

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Scorecard IPL 2024 : आयपीएल 2024 मध्ये आज 14 एप्रिल रोजी डबल हेडर खेळला जात आहे. त्यातील दुसरा सामना मुंबई इंडियन्स आणि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज खेळला जात आहे. जो मुंबईतील वानखेडे स्टेडियमवर रंगला आहे.
सलग दोन सामने जिंकल्यानंतर मुंबईचा नजरा तिसऱ्या विजयाकडे आहे. त्याच वेळी चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज संघ पाच सामन्यांत तीन विजयांसह गुणतालिकेत तिसऱ्या स्थानावर कायम आहे. अशा परिस्थितीत हा सामना खूपच रोमांचक होणार आहे.
