R Ashwin Returns : IPL 2025पूर्वी धोनीच्या चेन्नईमध्ये परतणार आर अश्विन; फ्रँचायझीने दिली 'ही' मोठी जबाबदारी

R Ashwin Returns in CSK Fold : अनुभवी ऑफ-स्पिन गोलंदाज रविचंद्रन अश्विन पुन्हा एकदा चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज फ्रँचायझीमध्ये पुनरागमन करत आहे. तो पुन्हा एकदा इंडिया सिमेंटशी जोडला गेला आहे.

रिपोर्ट्सनुसार, अश्विन चेन्नई सुपर किंग्जच्या हाय परफॉर्मन्स सेंटरमध्ये महत्त्वाच्या भूमिकेत दिसणार आहे. त्यामुळे तो पुन्हा चेन्नई सुपर किंग्ज संघात दिसण्याची शक्यता बळावली आहे.

