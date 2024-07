Manika Batra : मनिकाने रचला इतिहास! गेल्या १६ ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये जे घडलं नाही ते घडलं, चीनी साम्राज्य मोडून काढणार?

🇮🇳🔥 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗸𝗮! A superb effort from Manika Batra to defeat France's Prithika Pavade and book her place in the round of 16 in the women's singles event.



🏓 Manika's first game was characterized by some excellent defence before totally maintaining… pic.twitter.com/ERke5RKHew