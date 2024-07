🗓 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂! As we move on to day 4 of #Paris2024, here are some key events lined up for tomorrow 👇



🥉 Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh stand a chance at bringing home a Bronze medal in the mixed team 10m Air… pic.twitter.com/fpXhqyyG27