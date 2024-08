Paralympic 2024: महाराष्ट्राच्या Sukant Kadam ने भारताचे बॅडमिंटनमधील पहिले पदक निश्चित केले

🇮🇳 Result Update: #ParaBadminton🏸Men's Singles SL4 Group Stage👇



Sukant Kadam seals his semi-final berth🤩



The para shuttler defeats Thailand’s Siripong Teamarrom 2-0 in straight games with a scoreline of 21–12 and 21-12.



The #TOPSchemeAthlete will head over to the SF as…