Paralympic 2024: भारतीय बॅटमिंटनपटूचा 'Flying Return'; प्रतिस्पर्धी खेळाडूने मॅचनंतर उचलून घेतले

#Paris2024 #Paralympics #Badminton



Belter of a match as Chu Man Kai beats Sivarajan.



Lovely moments at the end as Chu comes over to the other side, gives Sivarajan a big hug and they celebrate with joint-hands with big smiles.



Why we love sport ❤️https://t.co/yg0p7YpSFm pic.twitter.com/ZfTc11Cvrh