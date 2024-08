🗓 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟵 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘂𝗽! As we move on to day 9 of #Paris2024, here are some key events lined up for tomorrow 👇



🏑 A huge day awaits the Indian men's hockey team as they face Great Britain in a must-win quarter-final match to keep… pic.twitter.com/SEgGl8LcC6