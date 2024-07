🇮🇳 𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗟 𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚? A superb performance from Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh as they finish 03rd to have a chance at securing a Bronze medal for India.



🔫 They finished with a score of 580-2x.



👉🏻 They will face 🇰🇷 in the 🥉 match.



😔 Rhythm Sangwan… pic.twitter.com/Ii4Uhb8IBV