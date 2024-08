An Olympic Games performance that will live on with us for years to come. Well done, @realmanubhaker 👏🏽👏🏽

Narrowly misses out on another medal as she finishes 4th after a shoot off in the 25M Pistol Event.

2 Bronze Medals to celebrate @paris2024 💪🏼#JeetKiAur | #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/zNDgURJkO8