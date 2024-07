BRONZE MEDAL!!!!!

Incredible shooting from Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to win us our Second medal at @paris2024 Olympic Games. With this Manu also becomes the first Indian athlete to win 2 Olympic Medals in a single edition! #JeetKaJashn | #Cheer4Bharat | #IndiaAtParis24 pic.twitter.com/C6rIy3hNIj