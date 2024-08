Paris Olympic 2024: कुस्ती सोडायला निघालेली रितिका, पण नशिबाने कुस बदलली अन् तिनं ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये भारतासाठी इतिहास रचला

🇮🇳😓 𝗗𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗸𝗮! Reetika Hooda faced defeat against World No. 1, Aiperi Kyzy, in the quarter-final in the women's freestyle 76kg category. Despite the result it was a great effort from her.



🤼‍♀ Reetika Hooda's campaign at #Paris2024 isn't over yet as… pic.twitter.com/GOXmcmLKyb