Rohan Bopanna Retirement : "देशासाठी ही माझी शेवटची टूर्नामेंट..." पराभव लागला जिव्हारी! रोहन बोपण्णाने केली निवृत्तीची घोषणा

Rohan Bopanna Retirement News : पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिक 2024 च्या पुरुष दुहेरीच्या पहिल्या फेरीत भारतीय स्टार टेनिसपटू रोहन बोपण्णाला पराभवाला सामोरे जावे लागले.
Rohan Bopanna Retirement Paris Olympics 2024 : पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिक 2024 च्या पुरुष दुहेरीच्या पहिल्या फेरीत भारतीय स्टार टेनिसपटू रोहन बोपण्णाला पराभवाला सामोरे जावे लागले. बोपण्णा आणि एन श्रीराम बालाजी या पुरुष दुहेरीच्या जोडीला रविवारी रात्री झालेल्या सामन्यात एडवर्ड रॉजर व्हॅसेलिन आणि गेल मॉनफिल्स या फ्रेंच जोडीकडून 5-7, 2-6 असा पराभव पत्करावा लागला. या पराभवानंतर रोहन बोपण्णाने निवृत्तीची घोषणा केली आहे.

