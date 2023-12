𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: Sneh Rana complained of headache after a collision while fielding during the second ODI against Australia.



She has been taken for scans and she will not take any further part in the ongoing ODI.



Harleen Deol has been named as a concussion substitute.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iD5aECuigD