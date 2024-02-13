Wrestling Federation of India : युनायटेड वर्ल्ड रेसलिंगचा मोठा निर्णय! भारतीय कुस्ती महासंघावरील निलंबन घेतलं मागे

The United World Wrestling has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect

रोहित कणसे Wrestling Federation of India : युनायटेड वर्ल्ड रेसलिंगने भारतीय कुस्ती महासंघावरील निलंबन तात्काळ मागे घेतलं आहे. त्यामुळे भारतीय कुस्ती महासंघाचे सदस्यत्व पुन्हा बहाल करण्यात आले आहे. मंगळवारी हा निर्णय घेण्यात आला. The United World Wrestling has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect. — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024