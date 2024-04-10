क्रीडा

Olympic Paris 2024 : पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकपूर्वी मोठी घोषणा! सुवर्णपदक जिंकणारे खेळाडू होणार मालामाल

Olympic Paris 2024
Kiran Mahanavar

या वेळी पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये असे काही पाहायला मिळणार आहे जे यापूर्वी कधीही घडले नव्हते. पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये 41 ट्रॅक आणि फील्ड स्पर्धा होणार असून त्याआधी जागतिक ॲथलेटिक्स संघटनेने एक मोठी घोषणा केली आहे. ती म्हणजे पॅरिस ऑलिम्पिकमध्ये ट्रॅक अँड फील्ड सुवर्णपदक जिंकणाऱ्या खेळाडूंवरही पैशांचा वर्षाव होणार आहे.

बातमी अपडेट होत आहे......

