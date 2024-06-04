लोकसभा २०२४

Hingoli Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result : हिंगोलीमध्ये मतमोजणीच्या कामात अडथळा; मशिनमध्ये बिघाड झाल्याची माहिती

संतोष कानडे

Hingoli lok sabha result 2024 : लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या मतमोजणीला मंगळवारी सकाळी ८ वाजल्यापासून सुरुवात झाली आहे. सुरुवातीच्या तासाभरात हाती आलेल्या कलांनुसार देशभरात एनडीए २९०, इंडिया आघाडी १२८ जागांवर आघाडीवर होते.

दरम्यान, हिंगोली लोकसभा मतदारसंघासाठी मतमोजणीला सुरुवात झाली असता ईव्हीएम मशिनमध्ये बिघाड झाल्याचं बघायला मिळालं. त्यामुळे मतमोजणी खोळंबली होती. 'साम टीव्ही'ने हे वृत्त दिले आहे.

