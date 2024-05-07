आज लोकसभा निवडणुकांच्या तिसऱ्या टप्प्यातील निवडणुकांसाठी मतदान होत आहे. दरम्यान माढा लोकसभा मतदारसंघात धक्कादाक घटना घडली आहे. सांगोल्यात संतप्त मतदाराने EVM मशिन पेटवली. सोंगोला तालुक्यातील बागलवाडी गावातील मतदान केंद्रावर ही घटना घडली.
