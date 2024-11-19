महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Breaking News: विनोद तावडेंना अडचणीत आणणाऱ्या हितेंद्र ठाकूरांचा उमेदवार भाजपने पळवला, मतदानाच्या तोंडावर भाजपमध्ये प्रवेश

संतोष कानडे
बहुजन विकास आघाडीचे डहाणूचे उमेदवार सुरेश पाडवी यांनी मंगळवारी भाजपमध्ये प्रवेश केला आहे. हितेंद्र ठाकूर यांनी विनोद तावडेंवर पैसे वाटपाचा आरोप केला होता. सकाळापासूनच हा हायहोल्टेज ड्रामा सुरु आहे. त्यातच आता ही एक मोठी बातमी आली आहे.

