महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Rahul Gandhi: राहुल गांधींची जीभ छाटू नका, त्यांच्या...; संजय गायकवाड यांच्यानंतर भाजपच्या खासदाराचं वादग्रस्त वक्तव्य

BJP MP anil bonde Controversial Statement:राहुल गांधी यांची जीभ छाटायला नाही पाहिजे, तर त्यांच्या जीभेला चटके द्यायला हवेत, असं वादग्रस्त वक्तव्य भाजप खासदार अनिल बोंडे यांनी केलं आहे.
Rahul Gandhi: राहुल गांधींची जीभ छाटू नका, त्यांच्या...; संजय गायकवाड यांच्यानंतर भाजपच्या खासदाराचं वादग्रस्त वक्तव्य
कार्तिक पुजारी
Updated on

मुंबई- शिंदे गटाचे आमदार संजय गायकवाड यांनी काँग्रेसचे नेते आणि विरोधी पक्षनेते राहुल गांधी यांच्यावर आक्षेपार्ह टीका केली होती. आता भाजप खासदाराने देखील राहुल गांधी यांच्यावर बोचरी टीका केली आहे. राहुल गांधी यांची जीभ छाटायला नाही पाहिजे, तर त्यांच्या जीभेला चटके द्यायला हवेत, असं वादग्रस्त वक्तव्य भाजप खासदार अनिल बोंडे यांनी केलं आहे.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Bjp
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
sanjay gaikwad

Related Stories

No stories found.