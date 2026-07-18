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ज्येष्ठ समाजवादी विचारवंत डॉ. कुमार सप्तर्षी यांचं निधन

डॉ. कुमार सप्तर्षी यांचे निधन झालं आहे. वयाच्या ८५ व्या वर्षी सप्तर्षी यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली.
Dr Kumar Saptarshi Passes Away at 85

Dr Kumar Saptarshi Passes Away at 85

esakal

Shubham Banubakode
Updated on

ज्येष्ठ समाजवादी विचारवंत आणि युवक क्रांती दलाचे (युक्रांद) संस्थापक डॉ. कुमार सप्तर्षी यांचे निधन झालं आहे. वयाच्या ८५ व्या वर्षी सप्तर्षी यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली. वृद्धापकाळाने डॉ कुमार सप्तर्षी यांचे निधन झालं आहे.

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