Ashok Chavan Resignation: दुसरी विकेट पडली? अशोक चव्हाण यांच्यापाठोपाठ काँग्रेसच्या या बड्या नेत्याचा राजीनामा !

राजूरकर यांनी काँग्रेसचे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष नाना पटोले यांच्याकडं आपला राजीनामा सुपूर्द केला आहे.
मुंबई : अशोक चव्हाण यांच्यानंतर आता काँग्रेसचे माजी आमदार अमर राजूरकर यांनी देखील काँग्रेसला रामराम केला आहे. राजूरकर यांनी काँग्रेसचे प्रदेशाध्यक्ष नाना पटोले यांच्याकडं आपला राजीनामा सुपूर्द केला आहे. (former mla amar rajurkar resigns from congress after ashok chavan)

