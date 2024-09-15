Latest Maharashtra News Updates: कोल्हापूर ते पुणेदरम्यान ‘वंदे भारत एक्स्प्रेस’ची चाचणी यशस्वी

महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Vande Bharat Express : कोल्हापूर ते पुणेदरम्यान ‘वंदे भारत एक्स्प्रेस’ची चाचणी यशस्वी; ४० सेकंदांत गाठला ११० किमीचा वेग

पुणे - पुण्याहून सुटणाऱ्या वंदे भारत एक्स्प्रेसची शनिवारी (ता. १४) चाचणी घेण्यात आली. ताशी १८० किमी वेगाने धावण्याची क्षमता असणाऱ्या वंदे भारतसाठी ११० किलोमीटरचा वेग निर्धारित केला आहे. या रेल्वेचे एक्सलरेशन अत्यंत चांगले आहे.

