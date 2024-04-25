महाराष्ट्र

Latest Marathi News Live Update: स्मिता वाघ, रक्षा खडसे आज उमेदवारी अर्ज दाखल करणार

Lok Sabha Maharashtra Politics: देश-विदेश आणि राज्यातील महत्त्वाच्या घडामोडी तुम्हाला याठिकाणी वाचायला मिळतील.
Latest Marathi News Live Update
Latest Marathi News Live Update Sakal

Lok Sabha Election: स्मिता वाघ, रक्षा खडसे आज उमेदवारी अर्ज दाखल करणार

स्मिता वाघ आणि रक्षा खडसे आज उमेदवारी अर्ज दाखल करणार आहे. स्मिता वाघ जळगाव आणि रक्षा खडसे या रावेरमधून अर्ज दाखल करणार आहेत.

लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या दुसऱ्या टप्प्यातील मतदान शुक्रवारी पार पडणार आहे. त्यामुळे सध्या प्रचार थंडावला आहे. मुंबई-पुणे महामार्गावर आज दोन तास वाहतूक ब्लॉक असणार आहे. राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाकडून आज जाहीरनामा प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येणार आहे. पंतप्रधान मोदी यांनी सॅम पित्रोदा यांच्या विधानावरुन काँग्रेसवर जोरदार हल्लाबोल केला आहे.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Maharashtra News
Narendra Modi
Pune News
Entertainment
Eknath Khadse
Shiv Sena
Mumbai News
Devendra Fadnavis
Rahul Gandhi
Bjp
Congress
crime

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com