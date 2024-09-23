महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

MPSC Exam Date: अखेर ठरलं! एमपीएससीची परीक्षा 1 डिसेंबरला होणार, वाचा सविस्तर...

MPSC Exam: एमपीएससीच्या परिक्षेबाबत नवी अपडेट समोर आली आहे.
कृषी सेवेतील पदांचा महाराष्ट्र राजपत्रित नागरी सेवा संयुक्त पूर्व परीक्षा 2024 मध्ये समावेश करण्याबाबतचे प्रसिध्दीपत्रक आयोगाच्या संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आले आहे. ही परीक्षा 1 डिसेंबर, 2024 रोजी घेण्यात येणार आहे.

