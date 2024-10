प्रतापराव पवार हे लघु उद्योगांचे तारणहार

Ideology of ‘Service unto Society.’

Mr. Pratap Pawar, known as ‘PGP Sir,’ is recognized for his humility, dedication and exceptional service. His association with COEP began in 2004 and as Chairman of the Board of Governors in 2019, he played a pivotal role in granting COEP the technological university status in 2022.

PGP Sir’s contributions went beyond expectations. He secured 29 acres of land at Chikhali, Pune, worth Rs. 300 crores, and persuaded the State Government to grant Rs. 150 crores for COEP’s research programmes. His commitment to the institution was unwavering, working closely with the State Government and COEP to ensure its advancement. A champion of indigenous product development, PGP Sir encouraged COEP students to explore opportunities in import substitution, fostering innovation. His modesty remained intact even after receiving the Padmashree, as he continued to embody the ideology of ‘Service unto Society.’

PGP Sir’s leadership and vision have left a lasting legacy at COEP, marking a transformative chapter in its history.

- Prof. B. B. Ahuja, Former Director, College of Engineering Pune