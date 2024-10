...आणि विद्यार्थ्यांनी धरली उद्योजकतेची कास

Asset to society

It is my privilege and honour to express my thoughts about Prataprao Pawar on the occasion of the function to recognize Prataprao's yeoman's contribution to the society. Being someone based in Pune for the last many years, I had been impressed by his work done at MCCIA.

But once I got involved with Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samiti, I got to know Mr. Pawar much more closely. What I got to experience is his passion for entrepreneurship, his belief in the power of science and technology to solve problems for the masses and his ability to leverage his network to help the NGOs that he is associated with. All very commendable and noteworthy attributes. When you couple these with his generosity, Prataprao becomes an invaluable asset to any social organization. I wish Prataprao a very healthy future journey.

- Dr. Makarand Phadake, Trustee, Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samaiti.