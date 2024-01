Ram Mandir Invitation: शरद पवारांना राम मंदिर प्राणप्रतिष्ठा सोहळ्याचे निमंत्रण, घेतली 'ही' भूमिका

NCP chief Sharad Pawar receives an invitation to attend the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai.



The letter reads, "After the pran pratistha ceremony is completed on… pic.twitter.com/XeYmrctqq4