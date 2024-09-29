महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Uddhav Thackeray: महाराष्ट्र गिळायचा प्रयत्न केला तर... विरोधकांना थेट इशारा, नागपुरात उद्धव ठाकरेंची तोफ धडाडली

Uddhav Thackeray Speech: आज नागपुरात छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज पुतळ्याचे अनावरण पार पडले. यावेळी उद्धव ठाकरेंनी उपस्थिती लावली होती. तेव्हा त्यांनी उपस्थितांसोबत संवाद साधला आहे.
Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeraysakal
Vrushal Karmarkar
Updated on

उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे गटाचे प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे हे आज नागपुरात होते. यावेळी छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या पुतळ्याचे अनावरण करण्यात आले आहे. यावेळी उद्धव ठाकरेंनी भाषण केले आहे. यात त्यांनी विरोधकांवर जोरदार निशाणा साधला आहे.

