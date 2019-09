अभिनेता म्हणाला, 'हस्तमैथुन करत असल्याचं बाबांना कळालं...

Today i shot at mukesh mills. The southernmost end of Mumbai. Wohi jagah jahaan jumma chumma song shoot hua tha. Log yahan andhere ke baad shoot nahi karte. They think it’s haunted. Mera bhi mann kiya likh doon deewar pe ki O stree kal aana. Par yahaan ke bhoot purush hain. Huh. #andhadhun likh raha hoon main. Waise this writing style is somewhat inspired by @alifazal9. His captions are bizarrely on point. Having said that this is not my best attempt at creative writing. But i love what I’m wearing. Thank you @ishabhansali ji.

