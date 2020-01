अमृता-हिमांशू यांची 'रब ने बनादी जोडी', 16 वर्षांच्या प्रेमाची स्टोरी वाचा

Happy 16 years of TOGETHERNESS @amrutakhanvilkar Still have the fondest memory of seeing you first day in zee Cine stars ki khoj 2004 to hugging you Backstage for the first time which was the realisation point for me to FEEL MY IMMENSE LOVE for you ~ to celebrating your first birthday 23/11/2004 in Hotel residence ~ to us becoming lovers from being best friends ~ to us travelling to Europe together for the first time ~o us getting married this day 5 years back ~ to us celebrating our 5th wedding anniversary TODAY, it’s been an amazing journeyto our Love and Togetherness #happyanniversary

A post shared by Himanshu ASHOK Malhotra (@himanshuashokmalhotra) on Jan 23, 2020 at 10:10pm PST