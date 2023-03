Ponniyin Selvan 2 रिलीज होण्यापूर्वी त्रिशा कृष्णनचा राजकुमारी कुंडवईच्या लूकमधला व्हिडीओ व्हायरल

Sharp tongue. Fierce mind.

Powerhouse!

Have you missed our eternal beauty?

Watch what went on BTS as @trishtrashers became #Kundavai!



First Single Coming Soon!

Stay tuned 🥳#PS #PS1 #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam @arrahman @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth pic.twitter.com/mHnRJze9dv